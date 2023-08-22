Watch CBS News
Police ask for help IDing 2 women who allegedly shoplifted nearly $3,400 worth of clothes

By Jessica Macaulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEWARK, Del., (CBS) -- Two women allegedly shoplifted nearly $3,400 worth of clothes from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Newark, Delaware, according to police. 

Delaware State Police are now asking for the public's help with identifying the two women. 

newark-dicks-sporting-goods-suspects.png
Delaware State Police

The incident happened Monday at around 3:20 p.m. The two women allegedly stole the clothing items and then fled from the store's parking lot in a black Ford Escape. 

Police are asking anyone who has any information to call Corporal C. Lenoir at 302-633-5000. 

You can also send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers

First published on August 22, 2023 / 3:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

