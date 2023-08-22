Police ask for help IDing 2 women who allegedly shoplifted nearly $3,400 worth of clothes
NEWARK, Del., (CBS) -- Two women allegedly shoplifted nearly $3,400 worth of clothes from a Dick's Sporting Goods in Newark, Delaware, according to police.
Delaware State Police are now asking for the public's help with identifying the two women.
The incident happened Monday at around 3:20 p.m. The two women allegedly stole the clothing items and then fled from the store's parking lot in a black Ford Escape.
Police are asking anyone who has any information to call Corporal C. Lenoir at 302-633-5000.
You can also send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.