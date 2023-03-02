Additional police presence at Delaware schools after threat
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- There is heightened security at multiple school districts in Delaware after threats were made in phone calls, the districts said.
Additional police will be present at Christina School District and Newark School District.
Schools in Christina School District were ordered to shelter in place.
"Similar threats have been received statewide," Newark police said in a statement. "We have increased security at the schools as we investigate the validity of the threat and have been in contact with the Christina School District."
Delaware state police said officers were conducting patrols at schools and that they hadn't identified safety concerns.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
