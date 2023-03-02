Additional police presence at Delaware schools after threat

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- There is heightened security at multiple school districts in Delaware after threats were made in phone calls, the districts said.

Additional police will be present at Christina School District and Newark School District.

Schools in Christina School District were ordered to shelter in place.

DSP are actively investigating threats made to multiple schools. There have been no safety concerns identified at this time. DSP is actively working with the schools as they initiate protocols to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Follow this feed for updates. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) March 2, 2023

"Similar threats have been received statewide," Newark police said in a statement. "We have increased security at the schools as we investigate the validity of the threat and have been in contact with the Christina School District."

Delaware state police said officers were conducting patrols at schools and that they hadn't identified safety concerns.

Officers are still at multiple schools throughout the state conducting patrols to ensure everyone's safety. Again, no threat has been identified. We are working with @DEDeptofEd to gather more information. Continue to follow for updates. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) March 2, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.