Bus driver abandons charter school students at wrong stop in Delaware, police say

A school bus driver is accused of abandoning about 10 Newark Charter School students at a wrong stop in Delaware, police said.

Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the bus stop in the Robscott Manor neighborhood.

Newark Charter School staff reported to police that students were forced to leave the school bus at a different stop than usual.

According to police, officers and school staff went to the bus stop in Robscott Manor and found about 10 kindergarten through fifth-grade students stranded. Police said the students were not injured and were returned to their parents and guardians. They said no other students were found on the bus.

Newark police said they identified the school bus driver and that they would no longer be working for the school bus company or Newark Charter Schools.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Corporal Andrew Pagnotti at 302-366-7100 x. 3406 or Corporal Nate Graber at 302-366-7100 x.3436.