Flights at Newark Airport back to normal after Monday's air traffic controller shortage, FAA says

NEWARK, N.J. -- Flights are back to normal at Newark Liberty International Airport after they had to be slowed Monday evening because of an air traffic controller shortage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"Operations at Newark Liberty International Airport are currently normal. The FAA briefly slowed flights into and out of Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday evening due to air traffic controller staffing issues at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control (N90)," the FAA said in a statement Tuesday.

Flights at John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports were not impacted.

This is expected to be a busy week at the airports, with people traveling for the 4th of July holiday, and Hurricane Beryl impacting flights in the Caribbean.

Check your flight status

Travelers should check with their airlines for individual flight information.

Use the following links for local airports:

Air traffic controller shortage

CBS New York's investigative team has been covering the air traffic controller shortage for over a year, and recently got a look at how the FAA is trying to train more staff at places like Vaugh College in Queens.

In 2023, data from the FAA showed New York's main air traffic control center, TRACON, was staffed at about 54%, compared to a national average of 81%, and there was a shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers nationwide.