Crowds gather at Penn's Landing fireworks in Philadelphia to ring in 2024

Residents across Delaware Valley ring in 2024 during fireworks in Philadelphia

Residents across Delaware Valley ring in 2024 during fireworks in Philadelphia

Residents across Delaware Valley ring in 2024 during fireworks in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia rang in the new year on Sunday with an annual fireworks spectacular.

Well before the clock struck midnight, crowds gathered along Penn's Landing to send off 2023 with a dazzling fireworks display over the Delaware River.

"It's really nice to have something to do as a tradition and we're relatively new to the Philadelphia area, so it's nice to have a new tradition," Sharon Gilbert, of Media, said.

Now in its 30th year, the annual Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest gave many the chance to soak up the season with skating, snacks and snuggling up by the fire.

"You can come down, enjoy cozy cabins, fire pits, our ringside lounge and enjoy all the winter vibes it's like our little chalet," Jarreau Freeman, of IBC Winterfest, said.

On the eve of the New Year, some were already thinking about their wishes for 2024.

"Make the world a better place," a young girl said.

While others needed a bit more time to shake off a tough loss at the Linc for the Eagles, some remained hopeful that next year will be a good one.

"Be happy," a man said. "It's good. How many cities can say that they're in a situation where every team is winning and we're all potentially in the playoffs? Even the Flyers, it's great."

Winterfest will be open on New Year's Day and through February.