New week in Philadelphia starts with lingering clouds and showers from Ophelia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While the heaviest rain and gustiest winds are behind us, lingering clouds, fog, wind, and rain stay in the forecast as we approach the new week ahead here in the Delaware Valley.

Monday morning's commute will be slick, with some reduced visibilities as well, due to fog. Areas along the Jersey Shore and the Garden State Parkway will have the best shot of rain, while Philadelphia and areas north up through the Poconos will see only a few light and scattered showers. Temperatures overnight will remain nearly steady in the 60s; don't expect much of a climb in temperatures throughout the day either. Highs in Philly will reach the low to middle 60s at best, and under that dreary cover will feel even cooler.

Average highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 70s.

While tropical storm force winds are no longer an issue anywhere, we'll see a few gusts Monday approaching 25 mph. Expect the winds to subside substantially by Monday night, with just a light NE breeze at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday is when we'll finally see some improvement, with morning fog and sprinkles, followed by a gradual return to some sunshine. Highs Tuesday will still be cool, with most areas not getting out of the lower 60s once again.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, we'll finally see some clearing, with Wednesday morning being partly cloudy. This—due to an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes, will result in light winds, mixed skies and slightly below seasonable temperatures.

Don't put those umbrellas too far back in the closet though; rain returns by late Thursday into Friday, with showers along a system making it's way in from the west. This will by no means be a washout, but scattered nuisance showers will be in the forecast through at least Friday afternoon.

