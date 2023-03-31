New study challenges unknown long-term symptoms for traumatic brain injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New research on traumatic brain injuries says there can be previously unknown long-term symptoms for some patients. An estimated one-and-a-half million people suffer a traumatic brain injury every year in the United States.

The new research could change the way it is treated.

Retired mixed martial arts fighter Rich Franklin has several traumatic brain injuries.

"By my count, I have had roughly eight pretty serious concussions that happened during fights," Franklin said.

It's long been thought that people who suffer traumatic brain injuries are out of the woods after being treated.

"It was considered more like breaking a leg where you have a period of recovery but then once you reach a certain point then things are stable," Director of Ohio Valley Center for Brain Injury Prevention & Rehabilitation John Corrigan said.

A new study of more than 25 years of data is challenging that. Researchers have found that some traumatic brain injuries become chronic conditions requiring lifelong treatment.

"We actually see people changing long after their original injury and, actually, the thing you're least likely to do is stay the same," Corrigan said.

The researchers say some continue to have problems with thinking, problem-solving, or regulating behavior and are often not supported after initial treatment which can make those issues worse.

People involved in the study are working to come up with new ways to help such as healthcare facilities, shelters, and even prisons.

The idea is to better screen those with traumatic brain injuries and give them the care that's needed.

"If we were to proactively manage traumatic brain injury like we do diabetes for instance to optimize someone's life health and functioning lifelong," Corrigan said.

