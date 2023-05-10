New record set for most organ donations, transplants in single month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A record number of lives were saved in April, thanks to organ donations and transplants.

Gift of Life said they helped coordinate 79 organ donors and 235 life-saving organs for transplant, resulting in a new national record-high in a single month.

"These historic results show us what is possible," said Richard D. Hasz, Jr., MFS, CPTC, President and CEO of Gift of Life Donor Program. "Every day, families rely on OPOs to save the lives of their loved ones who need a transplant."

April is National Donor Month, which is why reaching this milestone means that much more!

RELATED: Organ donor families, recipients celebrate Donate Life Month at Jefferson Hospital

Gift of Life also said they set a national record by coordinating 127 kidneys for transplant in April, surpassing its previous record of 117 in July 2021. The organization noted that kidneys are the organ needed by the majority of patients on the national waitlist.

"Gift of Life harnesses the power of innovation, expertise, and collaboration as our staff works diligently around the clock to make the most of every single opportunity for donation and save more lives," Hasz added.

Keeping in stride, the nonprofit said they also had its highest helped coordinate 138 musculoskeletal donors, as well as 61 cornea transplants in April.

"Our community has come together to show what can be done – 235 life-saving transplants in one region, in one month. Let's make every month Donate Life Month," Hasz said.

ALSO SEE: Temple student in need of kidney donor uses social media to share information

Gift of Life works with 126 acute hospitals and 13 transplant centers to help serve 11.3 million people in the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. Over the past 15 years, the organization said it has coordinated the most organ donors in the United States and ranks among the highest in the world.

For more information or to register as a donor, visit donors1.org.