New mural in Northern Liberties dedicated to John Legend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - You could say Philadelphia's newest mural is a legendary piece of artwork. There is now a mural featuring a tribute to Grammy-winning singer John Legend.

The mural is located outside The Fire music venue in Northern Liberties.

Legend got his start there playing an open mic night in 2003 a few years after he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

The mural will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.