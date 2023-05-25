New mural in Northern Liberties dedicated to John Legend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - You could say Philadelphia's newest mural is a legendary piece of artwork. There is now a mural featuring a tribute to Grammy-winning singer John Legend.
The mural is located outside The Fire music venue in Northern Liberties.
Legend got his start there playing an open mic night in 2003 a few years after he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
The mural will be dedicated at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
