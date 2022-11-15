Watch CBS News
Local News

NJ woman who allegedly hung noses near Black candidate's sign ID'd

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The woman who's accused of hanging rope nooses near a Black Congressional candidate's campaign materials last week has been identified. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday the woman caught on camera hanging stuffed dolls from a tree is a 36-year-old Rio Grande resident.

Authorities did not release the woman's name.

According to the woman's family, she is suffering from behavioral health issues and has been treated in the recent past for such health issues.  

Middle Township police released surveillance video of the incident last week. It shows the woman exiting a dark-colored sedan and handing dolls from a tree near a political sign for Tim Alexander in Rio Grande on Nov. 8, the day of the midterm elections. 

The investigation has revealed the incident is not a Bias Intimidation crime and no charges will be filed at this time. 

"This office has and will continue to thoroughly investigate any claims of Bias Intimidation based on race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, nationality or ethnicity in accordance with the strict laws in New Jersey and I encourage anyone who has witnessed an act of Bias Intimidation or feels they were a victim of any Bias Intimidation to come forward and report the incident to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135," Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.