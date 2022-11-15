NJ woman who allegedly hung noses near Black candidate's sign ID'd

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The woman who's accused of hanging rope nooses near a Black Congressional candidate's campaign materials last week has been identified. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday the woman caught on camera hanging stuffed dolls from a tree is a 36-year-old Rio Grande resident.

Authorities did not release the woman's name.

According to the woman's family, she is suffering from behavioral health issues and has been treated in the recent past for such health issues.

Middle Township police released surveillance video of the incident last week. It shows the woman exiting a dark-colored sedan and handing dolls from a tree near a political sign for Tim Alexander in Rio Grande on Nov. 8, the day of the midterm elections.

The investigation has revealed the incident is not a Bias Intimidation crime and no charges will be filed at this time.

"This office has and will continue to thoroughly investigate any claims of Bias Intimidation based on race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, nationality or ethnicity in accordance with the strict laws in New Jersey and I encourage anyone who has witnessed an act of Bias Intimidation or feels they were a victim of any Bias Intimidation to come forward and report the incident to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135," Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.