Wildwood boardwalk repairs ahead of schedule, reopening soon

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Boardwalk in Wildwood is almost ready for the summer season.

Crews have been repairing and replacing the boards on a three-block chunk from Oak to Maple Avenues as part of a multi-million dollar makeover.

After months of construction, officials say the Boardwalk will reopen by Monday, April 3, which is ahead of schedule.  

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 8:29 AM

