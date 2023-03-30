Wildwood boardwalk repairs ahead of schedule, reopening soon
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Boardwalk in Wildwood is almost ready for the summer season.
Crews have been repairing and replacing the boards on a three-block chunk from Oak to Maple Avenues as part of a multi-million dollar makeover.
After months of construction, officials say the Boardwalk will reopen by Monday, April 3, which is ahead of schedule.
