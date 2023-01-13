Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows fight break out at Trenton Central High School

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Video shows fight at Trenton Central High School
Video shows fight at Trenton Central High School 00:27

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Several students were involved in a brawl at Trenton Central High School Thursday.

Video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the fight underway.

We blurred the video since some of the people involved are likely minors.

Sources say a longtime female security guard was injured in the incident and had to receive several stitches.

Trenton police say they have launched an investigation, along with school officials.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.