Video shows fight break out at Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Several students were involved in a brawl at Trenton Central High School Thursday.
Video obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows the fight underway.
We blurred the video since some of the people involved are likely minors.
Sources say a longtime female security guard was injured in the incident and had to receive several stitches.
Trenton police say they have launched an investigation, along with school officials.
