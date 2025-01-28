Lawnside Historical Society fears project to widen New Jersey Turnpike could put Peter Mott House in jeopardy

Looking out the window of the Peter Mott House, Linda Shockley, president of the Lawnside Historical Society, says the noise from traffic on the nearby New Jersey Turnpike can be overwhelming.

"Once the project is completed, we will have more vibration, higher levels of sound and disruptive sound," Shockley said.

The house is a museum and a renovated station along the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved African Americans escape to freedom.

"It's on the state register of historic places and the National Register of Historic Places, and it's a monument," Shockley said.

The monument currently sits about 220 feet from the Turnpike, but Shockley says the $2 billion project to widen the road will bring the heavily traveled road 12 feet closer to the museum and other homes in the borough.

"There's some concern on our part. We need some assessment on whether there will be a problem," Shockley said.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority was not available for an interview Tuesday, but officials told CBS News Philadelphia that a lane will be added in each direction from Exit 4 in Mount Laurel to Exit 1 in Pennsville Township.

The final design is underway, and construction is expected to begin in 2027. Officials also say Lawnside meets the criteria for noise barriers, and vibration monitoring will ensure that the Peter Mott House is not damaged.

Shockley said she still feels uneasy and worries not many people in town know about the project.

"People need to be notified, communicated with and asked for input. They should have a right to have input," Shockley said.

The Turnpike Authority has scheduled a public hearing to discuss the project and the construction of a grade-separated U-turn in Lawnside. This is one of six U-turns the Authority plans to build. The grade-separated U-turns are designed to ensure the safe movement of maintenance and emergency vehicles.

The public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lawnside's Borough Hall.