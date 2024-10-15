About 20 people transported, lanes on New Jersey Turnpike northbound blocked after crash, police say

A major crash on the New Jersey Turnpike blocked multiple lanes and sent about 20 people to hospitals, county dispatchers and 511 New Jersey said.

The crash happened north of Exit 7 on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound.

There is a 3.5-mile backup due to the crash, 511NJ said on X.

Delays on New Jersey Turnpike Inner Roadway northbound Interchange 6 - Pennsylvania Turnpike (Mansfield Twp) to North of Interchange 7 - US 206 (Bordentown Twp) All lanes open 3 1/2 mile delay due to an incident on the NJ Turnpike https://t.co/GV9Krg1qpT — 511NJ TPK (@511njtpk) October 15, 2024

Burlington County dispatchers said about 20 people were transported from the scene but there were no reported fatalities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.