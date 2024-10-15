Watch CBS News
Local News

About 20 people transported, lanes on New Jersey Turnpike northbound blocked after crash, police say

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A major crash on the New Jersey Turnpike blocked multiple lanes and sent about 20 people to hospitals, county dispatchers and 511 New Jersey said.

The crash happened north of Exit 7 on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound. 

There is a 3.5-mile backup due to the crash, 511NJ said on X.

Burlington County dispatchers said about 20 people were transported from the scene but there were no reported fatalities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.