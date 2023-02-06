Turkish Cultural Center speaks in NJ on earthquake's local impact

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The death toll is climbing after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the border of Turkey and Syria. More than 3,000 people were killed overnight. The earthquake toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble. Hundreds of people are believed to still be trapped.

The Turkish Cultural Center of Philadelphia held an emergency meeting in Cherry Hill Monday morning one day after a powerful earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish Cultural Center of Philadelphia held an emergency meeting this morning to discuss ways to help after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Turkey-Syrian border. More than 3,000 people were killed in what the VP of Turkey is calling a “once in 100 years” disaster. pic.twitter.com/kchvQmbNyH — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 6, 2023

"It's devastating for us. We're just trying to understand what's going on. Like we're just trying to reach out to our families," said Turkish Cultural Center Regional Coordinator, Said Selmanlar.

Selmanlar said his family members are safe, but he's been busy responding to phone calls from other members of the organizations who are struggling to reach relatives in the disaster zone.

"Some of them already got the bad news that their family has passed away and some are under the ruins and helplessly trying to reach out to authorities," said Selmanlar.

The quake killed more than 2,800 people and injured thousands more as buildings toppled and trapped residents under mounds of rubble. A desperate search for survivors is underway.

"Our community members are saying I have two brothers and one sister in the building right now," said Okan Ozkan, a member of the Turkish Cultural Center. "They are trying to reach them and they are just trying to get their voices from the phone."

In the wake of the disaster, Turkish Americans here in the Delaware Valley say there are ways the local community can help.

"I think the first thing right now is there are always start some campaigns through international organizations and some relief organizations here. They'll try to do their best to raise funds and send there," said Selmanlar.

Many of the nations including the U.S., Germany and France immediately offered assistance as fears grow that the death toll will continue to climb.

People who are interested in giving back and supporting those affected by the earthquake are advised to do that through Embrace Relief.