New Jersey trooper involved in crash that killed motorcyclist on Route 70: attorney general

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a New Jersey state trooper in Burlington County Tuesday, the state attorney general's office said.

A New Jersey state trooper was on patrol when his marked vehicle "was involved in a collision with a civilian motorcycle" on Route 70 near Burrs Mills Road in Southampton Township, according to a news release from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office. The attorney general's office is investigating the incident.

The motorcyclist was transported to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 12:45 p.m., the attorney general's office said.

The officer did not get any significant injuries, according to the release.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.