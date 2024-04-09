Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey trooper involved in crash that killed motorcyclist on Route 70: attorney general

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a New Jersey state trooper in Burlington County Tuesday, the state attorney general's office said. 

A New Jersey state trooper was on patrol when his marked vehicle "was involved in a collision with a civilian motorcycle" on Route 70 near Burrs Mills Road in Southampton Township, according to a news release from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office. The attorney general's office is investigating the incident.

The motorcyclist was transported to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 12:45 p.m., the attorney general's office said.

The officer did not get any significant injuries, according to the release. 

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 10:22 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.