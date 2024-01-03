Hundreds of asylum seekers pass through New Jersey train stations, Gov. Murphy says

Hundreds of asylum seekers passing through New Jersey, officials say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Another round of buses from Texas dropped off asylum seekers at train stations in New Jersey, including in Trenton, according to state and local leaders.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said nearly all of the asylum seekers took trains to New York City.

"I would just say at the moment that this is a manageable situation," Murphy said. "I expect it will continue to be."

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora (D) said since Saturday, 378 asylum seekers arrived at the Trenton Transit Center.

He said 21 of them stayed in the Trenton area.

"We don't know if those 21 got to families or just remained at their own devices," Gusciora said. "We don't have the capacity to house them or to feed them or take care of their medical needs, as much as we'd like to."

Murphy criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) who's been sending buses of asylum seekers to large cities with Democratic leadership.

Since New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) instituted new rules about when the buses can arrive, state and local leaders said the bus companies are now dropping off asylum seekers at New Jersey train stations.

"The last thing we need is governors like Greg Abbott doing political stunts," Murphy said. "This is not a time for stunts. This is a time to figure out a solution that's broad and comprehensive."

Governor Abbott's office released a statement saying, "Texas is still only transporting migrants to the final destinations of D.C., NYC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver, and L.A. The state is organizing and paying for all transportation."

Both Mayor Gusciora and Gov. Murphy said the only solution is Congress to pass bipartisan immigration reform.