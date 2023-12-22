Trenton's Italian People's Bakery cooked up famous rolls in time for Christmas

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The Italian People's Bakery churned out thousands of the local chain's famous dinner rolls and other treats ahead of a busy Christmas Eve weekend.

Owner Matt Guargilardo showed off just one rack for just one of three of the bakery's locations. The stores sell traditional Italian breads and desserts but Guargilardo pulled out a tray of what he said would be the big draw for Christmas.

"These are the half torps, dinner rolls," he said. "These are what everyone's going be coming for the holiday."

At the Trenton location, Guargilardo said the crew sped up production in mid-December to get ready for their customers' holiday dinners.

"I think because of the extra day before the holiday, people will have off, they have a little bit more time to prepare," Guargilardo said. "So, that's what we're planning on."

All that planning has a long history. Guargliaro led the fourth generation of his family's business.

"We've been around since 1936," he said. "It was started by my great-grandfather."

He watched as huge machines were keeping these rolls rolling out.

"This is called an intermediate proofer. Let's the dough set, sit, rest, develop a little bit," Guargliaro said.

The bread is authentically Italian. And for one customer, it was the centerpiece of a Puerto Rican tradition.

"It's called a pernil sandwich," Joe Santiago said.

Santiago said it was made by his wife, who was born in Puerto Rico.

"She makes the pork sandwiches with the pork inside the bread," he said. "It's great."

Santiago said he loves that all his neighbors can count on the bakery staff to keep family traditions alive.

"I appreciate them," he said. "I want to thank them a lot for all their hard work and dedication to what they do."

Guargliardo said all his customers and his customers' traditions have one thing in common.

"It all starts with your stomach," he said.

It keeps going with generations full of fond memories over family meals.