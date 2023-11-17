New Jersey approves alcohol delivery by DoorDash, Instacart

Holiday to-dos piling up? If you live in New Jersey, now you can take "beer run" off the list.

As of this week, residents can get beer and wine delivered right to their doors after state regulators approved permits allowing DoorDash and Instacart to deliver drinks, the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control confirmed Friday.

The permits allow for deliveries only at residences and rule out college campuses, hotels and BYOB restaurants.

"This is a huge step forward for consumers across New Jersey who will now be able enjoy the convenience of having alcohol delivered safely to their doors from their favorite local businesses through the DoorDash platform," said Erik Ragotte, DoorDash's general manager of alcohol and convenience in a statement.

According to DoorDash, a series of safety measures are in place as part of the company's new policy. Drivers will need to confirm the purchaser's age and ID two times, before the first purchase and again at the door before delivery. If the delivery can'y be completed, alcohol will be returned to stores and DoorDash drivers will be paid for their entire trip.

Most states permit alcohol delivery, according to DoorDash.

New Jersey regulators paved the way for this week's permits in August 2022, announcing that third-party delivery would be permitted. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said at the time it would allow the state to adapt to new technology.

The permits carry a $2,000 annual cost, according to regulators.