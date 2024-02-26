Watch CBS News
New Jersey tennis coach charged after allegedly showing naked photos to 15-year-old girl

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – A Burlington County tennis coach was charged after allegedly harassing a 15-year-old girl and showing her photos of himself naked, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Ovidiu V. Dragos, 60, of Moorestown, New Jersey, allegedly showed the photos of himself to the 15-year-old on his phone on two separate occasions during group tennis lessons at Cherry Hill Health and Racquet Club, according to a release from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Dragos also allegedly left "numerous letters, cards, poems and gifts" in the victim's tennis bag over two years while providing her private and group tennis lessons, the prosecutor's office said. 

Dragos was charged with promoting obscene material to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and stalking.

Dragos coaches boys and girls tennis at Moorestown High School and also conducts private and group lessons in Cherry Hill, according to the prosecutor's office. 

Dragos was arrested Feb. 26 by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division, and he is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutors Office Special Victims Unit at 856-225-8642, Detective Joshua Jenkins of the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office at 609-845-2811, Detective Gregory Brisbin of the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-432-8830, or Detective Ryan Carr of the Moorestown Police Department at 856-914-3037. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

