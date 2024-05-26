Boy Scouts help Camden County swim club honor Memorial Day during annual opening

New Jersey swim club honors meaning behind Memorial Day on opening weekend

BARRINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — A swim club in Camden County hosted a special flag-raising ceremony during its opening weekend for Memorial Day.

The ceremony at Tavistock Hills Swim Club started at noon Sunday, with family activities following. Rachel Negro-Henderson, the club's board president, said the board voted to hold to hold the event, which they hope becomes an annual tradition.

"We often know that many people see the Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial kickoff to summer. But our board decided to adopt a new tradition to honor the true reason that we have Memorial Day," Negro-Henderson said.

Members of local Boy Scout troops 96 and 122 had the honor of carrying out the ceremony. One of the scouts, 12-year-old Ryan Scanlon, said he was proud to help out.

"To show respect for those who have died and served in the war, military, defending us, and doing important things for our country," Scanlon said.

The swim club currently has 243 family memberships, according to Negro-Henderson. Some members, including Lauren DeLano, grew up there.

"I've been involved in this pool since I was born," DeLano said. "I really enjoy this. It's my favorite part of the year."

DeLano, a high school sophomore, is now returning for her second year as a lifeguard. It's a family rite of passage.

"My mom, my cousins, they all lifeguarded here, so it's really amazing to carry on that family legacy," she said.

As she carries on her family's tradition, the flag displayed above the pool reminds her of her freedom to do so.

"It's amazing to honor those who have come before us and have fought for our freedom," she said.