FBI receives credible info of broad threat to NJ synagogues
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- The FBI said Thursday afternoon it has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The agency is asking that the synagogues take all security precautions to protect the community and temples.
CBS3 reached out to South Jersey Police Departments and the Anti-Defamation League for comment.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
