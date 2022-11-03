Watch CBS News
FBI receives credible info of broad threat to NJ synagogues

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- The FBI said Thursday afternoon it has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The agency is asking that the synagogues take all security precautions to protect the community and temples.

CBS3 reached out to South Jersey Police Departments and the Anti-Defamation League for comment.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 4:02 PM

