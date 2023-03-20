New Jersey State trooper injured in crash on Route 42
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A New Jersey State trooper was injured in a crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township.
The trooper's vehicle collided with a car in the southbound lanes near exit eight.
This happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
State police say the trooper and two others suffered minor injuries.
Investigators are working to learn what led to the crash.
