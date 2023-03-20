Watch CBS News
New Jersey State trooper injured in crash on Route 42

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -  A New Jersey State trooper was injured in a crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township.

The trooper's vehicle collided with a car in the southbound lanes near exit eight.

This happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. 

State police say the trooper and two others suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are working to learn what led to the crash.

