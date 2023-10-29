New Jersey State Trooper hospitalized with serious injuries after multi-car collision on AC Expressway

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- At least one New Jersey State Trooper was critically injured in a multi-car crash on the Atlantic City Expressway late Friday night.

More than one New Jersey State Trooper were outside of their cars while conducting a motor vehicle stop on a Chevrolet Cobalt in the left shoulder lane on the Atlantic City Expressway east near Hamilton Township Atlantic County just before 11:30 p.m.

New Jersey State Police said a Hyundai Tuscon was traveling in the left lane and failed to move over to the next lane. The Hyundai then struck the rear passenger side of an unoccupied state trooper's car, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai then lost control of their car in a counterclockwise direction which caused it to strike yet another unoccupied state trooper's car.

The impact of the hit on the second trooper's car caused it to move forward and turn clockwise into the back of the unoccupied Chevrolet Cobalt.

A trooper was standing in the doorway of the driver's seat of the second trooper's car. Police said the trooper was also impacted by the collision and thrown forward into the grass on the highway median.

The trooper was transported by air to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The Hyundai driver, who had moderate injuries and their front seat passenger who sustained minor injuries, were also taken to a local hospital.