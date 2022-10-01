Watch CBS News
Springsteen to drop 21st album in November featuring classic R&B and Soul covers

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Springsteen fans get ready for some new music from the Boss. The Jersey-born rocker just announced a new album of classic R&B and Soul covers.

Only the Strong Survive features classics originally recorded by Motown legends like Aretha Franklin, the Temptations and the Supremes.

This marks the 21st album from Bruce Springsteen.

It drops coming up on Nov. 11.

Bruce and the E-Street Band will play at the sold-out Wells Fargo Center on March 16, 2023.

