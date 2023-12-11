Moorestown Police Department won't attend future Street Cop Training conferences after comptroller report

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey police department is taking action after an investigation found some of their officers attended a training conference that glorified violence and used sexist language.

The New Jersey state comptroller says about 1,000 officers from around the country received training that denigrated women and minorities and taught unlawful police tactics.

Several police departments from the Philadelphia area sent officers to this training in 2021, according to the report.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to more than a dozen New Jersey police departments named in the comptroller's report as having officers at the training, including Moorestown in Burlington County.

The director of police at Moorestown told CBS Philadelphia they sent two officers to the 2021 conference, and it cost just under $1,000.

In a written response, the director said in part, "The two officers from our department that attended this conference have been briefed on the improper training provided by Street Cop, per the comptroller's report."

The director of police also said Moorestown police will no longer attend any programs by Street Cop Training.

Street Cop Training is the fastest-growing law enforcement training company in the country, according to its website.

The New Jersey state comptroller says police training is a free-for-all with no oversight. He's calling for New Jersey state lawmakers to change that.

In a statement to CBS News, the founder of Street Cop said in part, "There is not one single instance in the comptroller's report where we have advocated any practice that is inconsistent with quality policing."