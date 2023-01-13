Watch CBS News
New Jersey pharmacies set to provide hormonal birth control

By CBS3 Staff

Gov. Murphy signs law allowing pharmacists to provide hormonal birth control
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –  New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed a law that will allow pharmacists to provide hormonal birth control to patients without a doctor's prescription.

Murphy says it is an important law now that the Supreme Court struck down the right to end a pregnancy.

"We're not just doing what's right for every New Jersey woman, which we are, to make her own decisions, we're also making New Jersey a safe haven for women from states which do not honor, or even worse, not recognize their reproductive freedoms," Murphy said.

The law will not go into effect immediately. Pharmacists will have to follow protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and State Board of Medical Examiners.

