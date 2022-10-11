New report ranks New Jersey most haunted state to live in

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- If you hear a mysterious sound or thought you saw something in the shadows of your New Jersey home, it may not be your imagination. New Jersey has been named the most haunted state to live in, according to a new report from Home Advisor.

The company researched the number of homes for sale in each state and the number of haunted homes, where there have been reports of death, homicide, apparition sightings and paranormal activity.

They found 30% of homes on the market in New Jersey have the probability of being haunted.