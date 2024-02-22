New Jersey's first educational microbrewery is coming to Burlington County

Educational microbrewery is coming to Burlington County, New Jersey

Educational microbrewery is coming to Burlington County, New Jersey

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J, (CBS) -- The Community House of Moorestown, Rowan College at Burlington County and Kings Road Brewing Company announced plans Thursday to open New Jersey's first educational microbrewery.

The partnership will also include the establishment of an associate degree program in craft brewing at Rowan College at Burlington County.

"There's an art to brewing beer, but there's also a science to brewing beer," Bob Hochgertel, co-owner of Kings Road Brewing Company, said. "That's the formal education that's part of this."

Part of the education will be in the classroom, but also hands-on experience in a brand-new microbrewery that will open where the pool once was located in the basement of the Community House of Moorestown.

Following more than a million dollars in renovations, some of the brewing operations, like the large metal tanks, will be located in the pool, and it'll be surrounded by a taproom and seating.

"We want to keep as much of the pool tiles and surfaces that actually exist here," Hochgertel said. "We've even talked about having some beers, 'Adult Swim IPA' and 'No Diving Dunkel.'"

Rowan College at Burlington County president Michael Cioce said the curriculum will include science, business and marketing classes to give students a hop up in the craft beer industry.

"We would not be entering into the launch of a major that didn't have guaranteed employment on the backside," Cioce said. "We think that the timing of this makes a lot of sense."

Students can take their first brewing classes starting in the fall of 2025.