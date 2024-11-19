New Jersey nursing home pauses admissions after state finds multiple health violations

All admissions at the Medford Care Center have been suspended after the New Jersey Department of Health says it found multiple violations that constitute an "immediate and serious risk of harm to facility residents."

During inspections last week, the state says it found the nursing home did not have hot water on a consistent basis due to a faulty boiler, no showers had been given in months and residents are only receiving sponge baths.

"That is patently untrue. We take care of the patients. We have a high level. This facility has been in my family for 44 years," said Richard Pineles, the administrator and owner of Medford Care Center.

The state says Pineles admitted he was not on-site at the facility in more than six months, and his executive director was running the day-to-day operations. The problem, the state says, is that person is not a licensed nursing home administrator.

"I probably could have been present a little more than I was, but I have been overseeing the facility," Pineles said.

State documents also say inspectors found the facility, which serves about 93 residents, had only a two-day supply of food on hand.

Pineles told CBS News Philadelphia the facility had problems with the boiler in recent months, and two food deliveries arrived last week. He says the state findings are simply not true.

"All of our patients are being fed, are being bathed, are being taken care of," he said.

Pineles says a plumber came Monday to repair the boiler, and he is now following the plan of correction outlined by the state.

Going forward, Medford Care is required to send weekly progress reports to the state health department. The facility must also hire a full-time administrator consultant and a consultant dietitian.