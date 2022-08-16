New Jersey man receives kidney donation from Texas stranger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The life of a New Jersey man has been changed forever. It's all thanks to a donation from a complete stranger.

Roy McIntosh was in need of a kidney.

When his wife, Toshira, turned to social media for support, she found something better -- a solution.

Heather Schaefer, an Army wife from Texas, offered to give McIntosh one of her kidneys.

After months of tests, she was given the green light to become his donor.

"I'm just amazed. I'm gonna give you another hug. I can't believe it was her but I do believe it. She's real," McIntosh said.

"It really happened. Although we've gone through it all, we know everything happened and went really well, it's still amazing to meet in the flesh and realize what an impact we've had on each other's life," Schaefer said.

McIntosh and his wife presented Schaefer with a necklace and ring to show their gratitude. They say there is no gift that can match what she has done for their family.