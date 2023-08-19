New Jersey Lottery moves forward with plans to sell online tickets

SHAMONG, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Lottery is moving forward with plans to sell lottery tickets online directly to customers through its website and mobile app.

The decision would take effect in the fall of 2024.

The New Jersey Gasoline C-Store Automotive Association, which represents gas stations and convenience stores, fears the decision will drive customers away from stores.

"I just can't imagine that this won't take business that would have otherwise been in neighborhood stores, whether that's irregular players jumping in on a jackpot now doing it on their phone, or regular players making a portion of their purchases online," said Eric Blomgren, NJGCA Chief Administrator and Director of Government Affairs.

New Jersey convenience store owners are not happy as the state lottery proceeds with plans to sell tickets online directly to customers. The concerns the store owners have and why the lottery says stores could benefit at 5:55 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/giUVJmPjQo — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) August 18, 2023

Lawrence Valenzano owns Mighty Joe's Deli and Grill in Shamong, and he fears customers will no longer come into his store to purchase lottery tickets.

"It was something that I had here, hoping that when people came in to get their lottery tickets, they might buy a little something while they were here," Valenzano said. "But I'm afraid this is going to chase a lot of it away."

But the New Jersey Lottery argued that in other states where tickets are sold online, brick-and-mortar retailers saw increased sales.

In a statement, the lottery said, in part, "The Lottery believes that this increase was directly related to the introduction of online sales and by appealing to the next generation of lottery players. These new lottery players, primarily under the age of 40, who are more online, are essential to the long-term viability and success of the lottery."