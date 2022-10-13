New Jersey lawmakers want to toughen already strict gun laws

New Jersey wants to strength already strict gun laws

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation. Now, an effort is underway to make them even tougher.

Lawmakers in the Garden State are taking action on gun violence.

"We have to protect New Jersey," Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-Middlesex/Somerset) said, "and that's what this bill has done."

On Thursday, the New Jersey Assembly and Senate introduced legislation requiring residents who want to buy a gun purchase liability insurance and complete additional gun safety training.

People with mental disorders or alcoholism would be banned from getting a concealed carry permit.

"For me, as a responsible law-abiding citizen, this bill really changes very little," Danielsen said. "But for millions, this bill will provide the safety without constitutional conflict."

Handguns would also be banned in 25 types of public spaces, including bars, beaches, stadiums and day care centers.

The legislation is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to strike down a New York law that limits people from carrying guns in public.

"While I respect the institution of the United States Supreme Court, candidly in this one, they got it wrong," Assemblyman Craig Coughlin (D-19th Dist.) said.

Lawmakers say the bill is certain to face legal scrutiny.

Most of the people CBS Philadelphia talked to were in favor of the legislation.

"I think it's a good idea that people go through all this," Mary Capriotti, of Bordentown, said. "As long as they don't have no priors or any problems with the law or drugs or anything and why not?"

"I don't think people's ability to have guns should be taken away," Erica Melton, of Bordentown, said, "but they do need stricter background checks for people who purchase them."

The Assembly Judiciary Committee is planning to vote on the bill Monday.

The full body of the General Assembly is expected to vote on Oct. 27.