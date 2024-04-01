New Jersey teen charged with manslaughter after victim of assault in Mount Ephraim dies from injuries

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The charge against a teen in connection with an assault in March in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey, was upgraded after the victim died, Camden County officials said Monday.

The assault happened in the parking lot of a business at 20 West Kings Highway in Mount Ephraim, before 10:40 p.m. on March 23, according to a statement from Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Mount Ephraim Police Chief Brian Conte.

The 16-year-old suspect from Collingswood allegedly punched 46-year-old Oron Beebe, of Mount Ephraim, in the head, causing the man to fall and hit his head on the ground. Beebe was transported to Cooper University Hospital but died from his injuries about a week later, on March 31, according to the prosecutor's office.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged on March 25.

He will be charged with second-degree manslaughter and remains at the Camden County Youth Detention Center.