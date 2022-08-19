New Jersey officials create web page to answer questions about monkeypox

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is hoping to fight discrimination related to monkeypox. The virus has largely been affecting men who have sex with men, although it can be spread to anyone.

Gov. Murphy and acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin have created a web page to answer questions.

Current New Jersey law forbids discrimination based on a monkeypox diagnosis or having symptoms of the virus.

A press release from the governor can be found here.