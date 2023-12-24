Watch CBS News
New Jersey girl receives accessible van for Christmas: "It's independence. It's life-changing"

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Jersey girl gets "life-changing" surprise from community organizations
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Firetruck sirens filled the Eells family's neighborhood as Santa led a procession for a Christmas Eve surprise.

With the help of a local car dealership and the non-profit, Wigs and Wishes, founder Martino Cartier gifted the family with a wheelchair accessible van to help transport their daughter, AnnaMae Eells.

"It's yours, AnnaMae," Cartier said. "Merry Christmas!"

"It is so life-changing," mother Mary Ann Eells said. "She can use her walker and walk up the ramp. If she's not feeling up to walk, we can push her in. The wheelchair has straps so we can just strap her right on in. It's independence. It's life-changing."

The seven-year-old was born with cerebral palsy.

"It affects all four limbs, but mainly her legs so she has a lot of trouble walking," Mary Ann said.

She has an upcoming surgery on Friday, and her parents say this new van will be useful when going to and from the hospital.

"Carrying her is getting harder and harder and we're hurting ourselves," father Ed Eells said.

Regardless, AnnaMae's parents say she's full of energy and won't let her condition stop her from doing what she loves, such as dressing up as Elvis and listening to his music.

"Ever since we went to Graceland, she saw the grave and ever since that day, that's all she's cared about is Elvis," Ed Eells said.

The King of Rock made an appearance too as first responders and neighbors watched.

"This was my dream come true," AnnaMae said.

It's a dream that the Eells say has now become a reality thanks to the generosity of others.

"We always try to help everybody else and this is just overwhelming for me," Ed Eells said.   

Marcella Baietto
Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia.

First published on December 24, 2023 / 7:27 PM EST

