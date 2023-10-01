New Jersey's gas tax increases by roughly a penny
NEW JERSEY (CBS) -- Starting Sunday, it will cost more to buy gas in the Garden State. New Jersey's gas tax has gone up about a penny making it now 31.9 cents.
A state law from 2016 requires the state to collect roughly $2 billion in gas tax funds per year in order to replenish the state's transportation trust fund.
The roughly 2% increase comes after the gas tax fell in the previous two years.
The average price of regular gas in New Jersey is $3.55.
