New Jersey's gas tax increases by roughly a penny

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEW JERSEY (CBS) -- Starting Sunday, it will cost more to buy gas in the Garden State. New Jersey's gas tax has gone up about a penny making it now 31.9 cents.

A state law from 2016 requires the state to collect roughly $2 billion in gas tax funds per year in order to replenish the state's transportation trust fund.

The roughly 2% increase comes after the gas tax fell in the previous two years.

The average price of regular gas in New Jersey is $3.55.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 1:55 PM

