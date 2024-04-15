Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey Forest Fire Service responding to wildfires in Winslow Township, Camden County

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Multiple wildfires burning in Winslow Township, New Jersey
Multiple wildfires burning in Winslow Township, New Jersey 00:27

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded to several wildfires burning throughout a 10-mile stretch in Winslow Township, Camden County, on Monday afternoon. 

According to the NJFFS, the impacted 10-mile area stretches from Berlin-Cross Keys Road to the area of Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in Hammonton, New Jersey.

snapshot-2.jpg

The NJFFS said no structures are threatened and there are no reported road closures at this time. 

NJFFS crews were on the ground responding to the blaze with aviation assets, including an observation helicopter and a single-engine air tanker, which can drop up to 600 gallons of water at a time, officials shared on X.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 4:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.