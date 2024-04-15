New Jersey Forest Fire Service responding to wildfires in Winslow Township, Camden County

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service responded to several wildfires burning throughout a 10-mile stretch in Winslow Township, Camden County, on Monday afternoon.

According to the NJFFS, the impacted 10-mile area stretches from Berlin-Cross Keys Road to the area of Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in Hammonton, New Jersey.

The NJFFS said no structures are threatened and there are no reported road closures at this time.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Winslow Twp, Camden County



NJFFS crews were on the ground responding to the blaze with aviation assets, including an observation helicopter and a single-engine air tanker, which can drop up to 600 gallons of water at a time, officials shared on X.

