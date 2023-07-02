New Jersey firefighters are headed out west to help fight California wildfires

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parts of Southern California are dealing with triple-digit heat and wildfires.

So now, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is sending a crew and two fire engines out there to battle the flames. The crew will be assigned to the "Department of the Interior". They run public lands like national parks.

This out of state assignment has no impact on the ability of the Forest Fire Service to fight any wildfires in New Jersey.

Earlier today, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service deployed two fire engines and a crew of five to southern California to assist with wildfire suppression in the region.



For more than 35 years, the NJ Forest Fire service has offered aid to many states – including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.