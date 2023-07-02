Watch CBS News
New Jersey firefighters are headed out west to help fight California wildfires

By Valerie Carr

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parts of Southern California are dealing with triple-digit heat and wildfires.

So now, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is sending a crew and two fire engines out there to battle the flames. The crew will be assigned to the "Department of the Interior". They run public lands like national parks. 

This out of state assignment has no impact on the ability of the Forest Fire Service to fight any wildfires in New Jersey.  

For more than 35 years, the NJ Forest Fire service has offered aid to many states – including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

July 2, 2023

