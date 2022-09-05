New Jersey families take advantage of last day of school sales tax holiday

New Jersey families take advantage of last day of school sales tax holiday

New Jersey families take advantage of last day of school sales tax holiday

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer as students head back to the classroom. A lot of families spent the holiday stocking up on school supplies.

Tuesday is the first day back to school for many students in South Jersey. CBS3 caught up with families at a local Target, ensuring they have everything they need.

Mary Weekes and her 9-year-old daughter Miriam took advantage of last-minute deals right in time before the big day.

"I'm excited," Miriam Weekes said, "but at the same time, I'm, kind of, a little nervous because I'm going to a new school and there's going to be a lot of new students there. So it's going to be a lot."

Despite the jitters of starting a new school, the rising fourth-grader is also excited.

"I think it's going to go well," Miriam Weekes said. "I'll get lost a little bit because the school is kind of big, but I think I'll find my way around."

Tuesday is the first day back for many districts in South Jersey, including Cherry Hill, Pennsauken and Collingswood.

It meant many parents and students spent Labor Day crossing off the last of the items.

"Always last minute," Jill Fumia, a Cherry Hill resident, said. "We did hit a lot of sales though, so it was good kind of waiting till last minute."

Parents saved a few extra bucks thanks to it still being the last day of the tax holiday on school supplies.

"We just wish we hadn't waited so long," Mary Weekes said, "but we did get a little discount. Any extra savings makes a difference."

With Labor Day being the unofficial end of summer, students we spoke with describe the start of the school year as bittersweet.

"I'm excited a little bit, but also kind of sad that summer's over," 13-year-old Marissa Fumia, an eighth-grader, said.

"Kind of nervous because it's my last year in high school, but I'm also excited to make new memories in school," Michelle Farfan from Collingswood, a high school senior, said.

Students tell CBS3 they look forward to seeing their teachers and friends again.