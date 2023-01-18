N.J. expands health insurance to more low-income children
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey is expanding health insurance to more low-income children. As of January 1, the program is now open to children regardless of immigration status.
Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted the change Wednesday.
"This is a huge huge step today," said Murphy. "After all, this is not called cover some kids or cover most kids, this is called Cover All Kids."
About 47,000 children have already been enrolled.
The change means about 16,000 additional children will be eligible for the NJ FamilyCare program.
