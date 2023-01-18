N.J. expands health insurance to more low-income children

New Jersey expanding health insurance to more low-income children

New Jersey expanding health insurance to more low-income children

New Jersey expanding health insurance to more low-income children

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey is expanding health insurance to more low-income children. As of January 1, the program is now open to children regardless of immigration status.

Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted the change Wednesday.

"This is a huge huge step today," said Murphy. "After all, this is not called cover some kids or cover most kids, this is called Cover All Kids."

This isn’t cover some kids, this is cover ALL kids.



“In a state with unrivaled healthcare, we cannot leave a child behind” - @GovMurphy ⭐️#CoverAllKids pic.twitter.com/AbcA58Kwhi — NJ Immigrant Justice (@NJAIJ) January 18, 2023

About 47,000 children have already been enrolled.

The change means about 16,000 additional children will be eligible for the NJ FamilyCare program.