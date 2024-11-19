65-year-old woman from New Jersey to complete 100th half marathon at Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Denise Hall, 65, of Gloucester Township, will run her 100th half marathon this Saturday as part of the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend. Hall, who has already completed a half marathon in all 50 states, is now just four days away from reaching her next major milestone.

Hall starts her training runs early in the morning with the South Jersey chapter of Black Girls Run.

"Even if I don't feel like it when my alarm goes off at 4:15, I know I'll feel much better after I run," Hall said.

Although she's racked up well over 1,000 miles on race routes, surprisingly, Hall began running later in life.

"I started running at 54. Never ran in my life," she said. "I said I never ran unless I was chased by a dog!"

But in 2013, with a friend's encouragement, she joined Black Girls Run, an organization that promotes health and fitness among Black women.

"I met so many soul sisters," Hall said. "So many friendships."

With the support of fellow runners, Hall completed her first half marathon a year later, in 2014. After traveling with another friend to run half marathons in different states, she soon set a goal to run a half marathon in all 50 states.

"There's so much out there to see," Hall said.

Courtesy of Denise Hall

In April 2022, she completed her 50th state with a half marathon in Hawaii, saying she "wanted to save the best for last."

Soon after reaching that goal, she decided to pursue another one — completing 100 half marathons.

"At that time, I had 72 half marathons. So I just said to myself, oh well — why not go for 100? I wanted to be done when I'm 65," she said.

Friends from her running group have been inspired by her dedication.

"She's very powerful, very motivating," said Juanita Robinson, a member of Black Girls Run. "She provides an awesome push — no matter what age you are, you can do this no matter what."

"She encourages me so much," said Tamika Elie, another member.

On Saturday, Hall's supporters will be cheering her on in Philadelphia as she reaches the 100-race mark.

"I haven't stopped yet," she said. "I have the health and the strength to keep going, God willing."