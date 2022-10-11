Watch CBS News
New Jersey casino workers to expand efforts to ban smoking in gambling halls

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Casino workers fighting to end indoor smoking will announce an expansion of their efforts to ban smoking in gambling halls. A group representing casino workers in Atlantic City will take part in the announcement Tuesday at the Annual Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

The group's efforts to end casino smoking in New Jersey recently cleared a key threshold.

A majority of legislators in both the Senate and the Assembly are co-sponsoring legislation to close the casino smoking loophole.

