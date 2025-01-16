Many police departments in New Jersey say there's an increase in unlocked car thefts

How to protect your property as police say there's an increase in car thefts across South Jersey

Home security video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows a brazen thief in action rummaging through Denni Paolini's SUV while it was parked in her driveway on Meadowlark Road in Stratford, New Jersey.

"The fact there was a bunch of men and two vehicles, it's a little freaky," Paolini said.

Paolini thought her Durango was locked, but when she came outside Tuesday morning, she found the center console in her SUV open and papers and cards thrown all over.

"Like they were searching for something ... my manual booklet was on my passenger seat left open, which I thought was weird," Paolini said.

Stratford Police tell CBS News Philadelphia they're investigating at least five car break-ins since Monday, and now they're circulating a crime alert to residents warning them about the rash of thefts. Police say a group of thieves on foot are searching for unlocked cars, and part of their plan involves being followed by getaway drivers, who are often riding in a stolen car.

"I definitely think there is some sort of organized plan," said Thomas Reinholt, the acting chief in Evesham Township.

Evesham Township Police say they're looking into at least six car break-ins this week, and we're told several cars were also broken into in Cherry Hill.

Investigators call it a crime of opportunity, and they say thieves are looking for money, a key fob to possibly steal the car, and a garage door opener to get inside the victim's home.

Multiple police departments are now working together because they believe some of these cases could be connected.

"It's out of character to have it in this weather. Usually we see it in nicer weather when it's not as cold," Reinholt said. "They know what they're doing, they're looking for cars that are unlocked and they're looking for sources they can get in and out as quick as possible."

A woman in Voorhees who didn't want to be identified said her son's car was stolen this week and it was later found in Delaware.

Police are reminding everyone to always make sure your car is locked and never leave anything valuable inside.