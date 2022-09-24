New Jersey brewing company sues the state over event restrictions

Death Of The Fox Brewing Company suing New Jersey over state's events restriction

Death Of The Fox Brewing Company suing New Jersey over state's events restriction

Death Of The Fox Brewing Company suing New Jersey over state's events restriction

CLARKSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Clarksboro brewing company is suing New Jersey saying the state is unfairly restricting its ability to grow its business.

Death of the Fox Brewing says the business is restricted on how many events it can host per year.

This limits the brewery's ability to host events such as open mic nights and trivia contests.

The brewery says the state's restaurants don't have to deal with the same restrictions.

Additionally, it had no chance to provide input before the rules were announced.

The State of New Jersey is declining to comment, citing the pending legislation.

Representatives for Death of the Fox Brewing are hoping for a resolution by this time next year.