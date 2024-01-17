New Jersey breweries celebrate policy change allowing them to partner with food trucks, host more events

Policy change makes it easier for New Jersey breweries to host events, partner with other businesses

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey breweries are rejoicing over new liquor legislation signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy Tuesday.

The new rules ease restrictions on the establishments by allowing them to host an unlimited number of events on-site and permitting them to partner with outside vendors, including food trucks.

"Just a huge sigh of relief," Chuck Garrity, owner of Death of the Fox Brewing Company, said. "This has been a long time coming for our industry. It's been about five years."

Garrity said events are critical to a brewery's success, but New Jersey originally allowed breweries to only hold 25 events a year, which included parties, showing sports on TV and trivia nights.

"Death of the Fox, we're open 360 days a year, at least," Garrity said. "So, to be limited to 25 events really impacted the experience of our customers and it was just out of sync with what's happening today."

Lori White of Zed's Beer said the change provides clarity.

"Everyone has been waiting for this decision to be handed down because we all want to make our business plans," White said. "We're trying to book up as quickly as we can with all the local performers."