New Jersey back-to-school sales tax holiday to begin Saturday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you haven't started back-to-school shopping yet, you may want to wait a few days if you live in New Jersey. That's because the state's back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Saturday.

Shoppers have 10 days when they don't have to pay sales tax on school supplies and other essential items, like computers and sports equipment.

The sales tax holiday applies to items bought in stores and online.

A comprehensive list of all items that are exempted from sales taxes can be found here.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 2:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

