New Jersey announces North To Shore music & arts festival

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) - New Jersey's arts and culture will be on full display during a brand new statewide festival coming to the Garden State later this year. Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday the festival called "North To Shore."

There will be more than 100 events in Newark, Asbury Park, and Atlantic City.

The festival will kick off in AC from June 7 to 11, in Asbury Park from June 14 to 18 and in Newark from June 21 to 25.

It will include concerts, comedians, and other entertainment.

Governor Murphy said the inspiration for the festival came from the popular South by Southwest festival in Texas.

You can see the full festival lineup for the events at northtoshore.com. We're told more events will be announced in the coming weeks.