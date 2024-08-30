At New Jersey's Airfest, hands-on learning about aviation, military history and more

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Airfest 2024 is underway at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum in Cape May County, New Jersey.

"It's very family-friendly, it's hands-on and it's a lot of fun," Bruce Fournier, the museum's chief operating officer, said. "Airfest started as a pancake breakfast and fly-in for pilots. It was very small-scale, and then over the years, it really developed and grew."

The museum's largest fundraiser of the year showcases everything from military aircraft and helicopters to food trucks and vendors over Labor Day weekend. In its 28th year, some 6,000 to 7,000 people are expected to be there over the next four days.

"This is the coolest interactive area down in South Jersey," said Jeanine Stark, who came with her husband and grandkids from Toms River.

There is even more to explore inside the World War II hanger, including an actual air traffic control tower from Bader Field in Atlantic City.

"Our son was Coast Guard, so we really enjoy it. These guys just love all the interactive displays and climbing on things and so forth," William Stark said.

And that's precisely what the museum prides itself on — hands-on learning.

"We're not the Smithsonian. We're not walking around with white gloves on, we encourage people, especially children, to get in the aircraft," Fournier said.

Veteran James Keene came with his wife to celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary. The two are from Galloway.

"It's just special to be here and support the military. Shake hands with everybody and let them tell you their story," Keene said.

That story here lies with the 42 men — naval aviators — who died during training exercises.

"That's what it's all about. It's about remembering those men, restoring this building, which is on the National Register and the state Register of Historic Places, and educating the public," Fournier said.

The event runs from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 at NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are $18 for adults and $14 for kids.

The event is free for active military and kids under 3.