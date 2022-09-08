New Jersey adds funding to help support health, well-being of mothers, babies and families in 2023 budget

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There will be new funding aimed to help support the health and well-being of mothers, babies and families in New Jersey. It's all part of New Jersey's 2023 budget.

The Garden State's first lady, Tammy Murphy, was at a childcare center in Newark Thursday for a question and answer session.

She highlighted some of the investments planned, including $20 million for a maternal and infant health innovation center in Trenton and $17 million to continue universal newborn nurse home visits.

"These critical investments total nearly $60 million dollars and every family knows a budget of reflection of one's priority and values. We fund what we value. This administration values mothers. This administration values babies. This administration values families," Murphy said.

The budget also includes $15 million to raise Medicaid rates for maternity providers and grants to increase midwifery opportunities.